Don't Demand Resident to Remove Pet Birds from their Terrace, Kerala HC Tells Police

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to refrain from asking a Thiruvananthapuram resident to remove birds from the terrace of his residence for the time being.

Justice Raja Vijayraghavan V issued the direction to the Station House Officer (SHO) and Circle Inspector of Karmana police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

The court also issued notice to the Environment Ministry and Kerala Police seeking their stand on the man’s plea alleging that he and his family members were being harassed by the two officers for keeping pet birds in their home.

It directed the lawyer appearing for the police to get instructions and report whether the petitioner was violating any provision of law by keeping birds as pets.

“There will be a direction to respondent Nos.2 (Circle Inspector) and 3 (SHO) to refrain from insisting that the petitioner shall remove the birds from the terrace of his residence for the time being," the court said..

