Don't 'Demonise' Donald Trump, Says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar
"Don't demonise Trump, analyse Trump. He represents a thought process. It's not a momentary expression," Jaishankar said during an interactive session at the Gateway House dialogue in Mumbai.
File photo of country's foreign secretary S Jaishankar.
Mumbai: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump, who is under attack over his controversial immigration policy, should not be "demonised".
Trump has been facing heat over his controversial immigration policy after he put a travel ban on citizens from seven Mulsim majority countries and some other decisions of his administration, including those relating to H1B visa which caused concern in India too.
Jaishankar, who delivered an address on "Political change and economic uncertainties" at the event co-hosted by the MEA and Gateway House, also said India has to play a larger role on the global scene.
"At a time when horizons of a lot of major countries are getting narrower...If the major (countries) are pulling back there is a space out there and it is in our interest to use that space. In my view, we should be looking at more powered position in international forum," he said.
