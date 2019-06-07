Don't Disclose Identity of Girl Killed in Aligarh, Child Rights Panel Tells Media

New Delhi: The apex child rights body has issued an advisory to media houses to ensure that the identity of the girl killed in Aligarh is not revealed by them.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said identifying the victim is a punishable offence under Section 23 of the POSCO Act, 2012, and Section 74 of the JJ Act, 2015.

"The administration and police are taking due action in this regard. The media houses are advised to take utmost care while reporting so as to ensure that the identity of the child is not revealed as it is a punishable offence," the advisory said.

The mutilated body of the toddler was found in a garbage dump on June 2, three days after she went missing.

The murder has triggered a huge public outcry and five policemen have been suspended for negligence.

Police said the post-mortem examination had confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation.

The report shows no evidence of sexual assault. However, a vaginal swab has been taken and sent to a forensic science lab.