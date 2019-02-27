English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don't Do Drugs, Drink Feni Instead': Goa Minister's Advice to Tourists
Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar added that the Goa government is trying its best to prevent access to drugs during EDM festivals in the state.
Manohar Ajgaonkar. (Image: goa.gov.in)
Panaji: Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday urged tourists not to consume drugs in the state, but instead drink 'feni', a popular liquor made locally from cashew fruit.
The minister made the statement while addressing a press conference here.
"We have taken precautions that drugs are not introduced during electronic dance music (EDM) festivals," the minister said in response to a query on the rampant sale of drugs at the EDM events here.
He said he had instructed police that there should not be any chaotic situation during these festivals.
"Enjoy the music, drink cashew feni, but do not indulge in drugs," Ajgaonkar said.
The minister said the tourism department treated tourists with dignity, but if they violate the law of the land, they would be dealt with strictly.
Ajgaonkar said his department had rolled up its sleeves to implement the recently amended Goa Tourist Place Protection and Maintenance Act that bans drinking in places like beaches.
He said if anyone was found drinking on the beaches, a fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed on him, while groups will have to pay Rs 10,000 for the same offence.
