Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Don't Feel Hindu Leaders are Unsafe in Country, No Need for Security, Says RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Joshi's statement about safety to "Hindu leaders" came in the wake of murder of a former leader of the faction of Hindu Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, in Lucknow last week.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Don't Feel Hindu Leaders are Unsafe in Country, No Need for Security, Says RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi
File photo of RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Nagpur: RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said on Monday he did not think that Hindu leaders were unsafe in the country, but added that their safety should be ensured.

Speaking to reporters here, he also said that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar should get "suitable honour". Joshi's statement about safety to "Hindu leaders" came in the wake of murder of a former leader of the faction of Hindu Mahasabha, Kamlesh Tiwari, in Lucknow last week.

The senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mahal area here. To a question if the Sangh felt that "Hindu leaders are unsafe in the country", Joshi said, "I don't feel they are unsafe, but there is a need for (to ensure) their safety."

When asked about the allegation by Tiwari's mother that the government was not working in the interest of the Hindus, Joshi said the government should give a reply to her, and it will.

Tiwari (45), president of little-known Hindu Samaj Party, was found murdered at his Lucknow home on Friday. Five persons, including three from Gujarat, were taken into custody in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, to a question about the BJP's demand for Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and opposition by some Congress leaders to the proposal, Joshi said, "We don't know what the Congress is saying. We want that a person (Savarkar) who is an inspiration to the country should get suitable honour.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram