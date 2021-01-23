‘Don’t Field Your Relatives as Candidates’: Nadda Cautions MPs, MLAs Ahead of UP Panchayat Polls

Lucknow: BJP National President JP Nadda held meetings with MPs, MLAs and the organisation officials of the Awadh region on day 2 of his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh Capital Lucknow.

Slources told News18 that Nadda categorically told the MPs and MLAs to not run their personal agendas when planning the strategy for 2022 assembly elections. He also cautioned them to be careful in the UP panchayat elections to be held in UP.

The BJP chief reportedly said that the party would contest the panchayat elections strongly and no MP or MLA should field his relatives as candidates in the election. Instead, Nadda said, the MPs should support the candidate declared by the party. He also gave the concept of Panna Committee for vote management at the grassroots level and gave directions for its formation.

“We will contest panchayat elections with full force. The MPs and MLAs should go to villages and tell that only the BJP government has done the welfare of people and they should not recommend their relatives for candidature. No one should field their own candidates, only and only party candidates should be supported,” he said.

Earlier, at the BJP booth presidents' conference held in Gomtinagar Extension of Lucknow, JP Nadda said, “BJP is the best democratic political party in the country. Family politics is being done by other parties in the country. They have no effective policy and destiny.”

During thi Nadda also decided the responsibility and accountability of the Mandal office bearers and instructed them to go to every booth one day in a month and meet with the Booth Committee. In order to increase social harmony, the divisional officers were sometimes advised to sit with the people involved in the booth committee and share food and breakfast from each other's house and eat it.

“There are about 900 to 100 votes at a booth and the list of one booth is about 30-35 pages. There are 30 names in a page. This year, I gave a target to the booth presidents to assign responsibility to each worker for each page. He should not only contact those 30 people every 15 days, but be involved in their happiness and sorrow. Contribute to social harmony and give full respect and work to add it to the mainstream.”

“Soon, we will form the Panna Committee. We will give you the target next time. We have to go from the Panna Chief to Panna Committee. And at every booth in the country, they will create a Panna Committee,” said Nadda as he praised the actions of the Uttar Pradesh government in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.