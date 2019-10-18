Don't Force Public to Revolt: Telangana HC Sets Saturday Deadline for Govt to Start Talks with TSRTC Staff

Hyderabad: A day before a statewide bandh, the high court on Friday expressed serious discontent at the state government’s attitude against holding talks with state transport corporation staff even their strike entered the 14th day.

Setting a deadline of Saturday 10.30am to hold talks with representatives of the striking unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), a two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice RS Chowhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy, reprimanded the government for failing to follow its previous order to end the two-week long stir that has severely inconvenienced the public.

Justice Chowhan urged the government to refrain from acting like a dominating force and initiate negotiation with the agitating transport employees. It said in a democracy, people are the real king and the authorities should not make them so unhappy that they start revolting.

Stating that employee unions, political parties, citizens’ organisations, taxi drivers and advocates others have extended their support to the bandh, the bench chided the government for not addressing the demands of the staff like issuing Arogyasri health cards, distributing uniforms, improving facilities and raising their salaries.

Additional Advocate General Ram Chandra Rao informed the court the government cannot meet demands like merger with the state government and appointment of a managing director as there are not enough funds and the state-run corporation was making heavy losses. He further said the government is ready to deal with the shutdown and has made necessary alternative arrangements to provide buses for passengers.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has written to the parties concerned to hold talks and end the impasse.

