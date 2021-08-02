‘Don’t Force the State into a Curfew Again’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Appeals

The second wave of Covid-19, which started affecting Tamil Nadu at the end of March 2021, peaked in the months of May and June. After that, the numbers of cases were on a downward spiral. However, in the last four days, a spike in the number of cases was reported, giving rise to fears and panic once again.

In such circumstances, Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video where he urged people “not to force the government to impose a curfew again."

In the video, he said, “People should not be allowed to spread Covid-19 by gathering in large numbers. Please do not force the state back into curfew. This corona epidemic has been keeping the whole country on its toes this whole year.”

“We are trying to control the second wave of corona by spreading awareness, taking precautionary measures, giving out medical instructions and installing infrastructure. We are trying to manage the situation with restrictions and the selfless service of our medical professionals. The disease has not been completely eradicated though we are in control. This virus cannot be controlled fully, as we can see that it has begun to spread again in countries where it was thought to have been wiped out,” Stalin added.

He went on to underline the importance of containment measures by saying that the government has a responsibility to prevent the virus from re-spreading, despite the fact that it was difficult to do so in a country with dense population and congested cities. Stalin also warned about the virus spreading its wings in Kerala and Karnataka, the two neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with over 66 percent of the population being covered till August 1. The government has also made it mandatory for anybody visiting the state from Kerala to undergo an RT-PCR test, reported the Financial Express.

