Don’t Force us to Protest Again, Say Kerala Nuns as They Seek Speedy Submission of Chargsheet Against Bishop Franco
The letter also stated that the deferment in filing the chargesheet was causing fear among the nuns and they were unsure about how long they would be able to withstand the situation.
File photo. Nuns hold placards during a protest demanding justice after an alleged sexual assault of a nun by a bishop in Kochi, in Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: The five nuns, who had protested against the former bishop of Jalandhar diocese in connection with a rape case, met the Kottayam Superintendent of Police on Saturday to submit a petition seeking a speedy submission of the chargesheet.
Questioning the delay in filing the chargesheet against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the nuns in a letter to the Kottayam SP, said, "What we understand is that the inquiry is over and chargesheet is ready to be filed, but for some reasons, it is not being done. The government and police are aware of the pressure the witnesses are under. There was an attempt to transfer all of us to various parts of the country and to isolate the survivor. Under such circumstances, we request you to file the chargsheet at the earliest and provide protection to all witnesses, including the nuns."
The letter also stated that the deferment in filing the chargesheet was causing fear among the nuns and they were unsure about how long they would be able to withstand the situation.
After meeting the SP, sister Anupama said the SP promised them the chargesheet would be filed in another three-four days.
If the SP failed to keep his words, the nuns threatened to resume their protest.
Sister Anupama said, "Our request is that the chargesheet should be filed at the earliest. We request everyone to not force us to come out on the streets again."
The nuns had taken part in a protest against Mullakkal in September last year after a fellow nun accused him of repeated rape and sexual harassment.
