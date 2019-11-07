Take the pledge to vote

'Don't Get Swayed by Rumours': Ashok Gehlot Appeals to People Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict

Stressing that the apex court's decision will be paramount, Gehlot said he was in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
'Don't Get Swayed by Rumours': Ashok Gehlot Appeals to People Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to not get swayed by rumours.

Stressing that the apex court's decision will be paramount, Gehlot said he was in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

"The decision of the judiciary is paramount. I would like to urge the public that people should not indulge in any provocation and social harmony should not be disturbed," Gehlot told reporters here.

On Wednesday night, the chief minister met top officials of the state to take stock of the security situation and asked the police to maintain strict vigil.

"We had a meeting last night... even today (Thursday), we are talking to the Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing to ensure that brotherhood and affection between communities remains intact in the state."

The people are sensible, we will not face any problem, he said further.

The Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case is likely to be delivered before November 17.

