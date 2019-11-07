'Don't Get Swayed by Rumours': Ashok Gehlot Appeals to People Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict
Stressing that the apex court's decision will be paramount, Gehlot said he was in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to not get swayed by rumours.
Stressing that the apex court's decision will be paramount, Gehlot said he was in constant touch with senior officials to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.
"The decision of the judiciary is paramount. I would like to urge the public that people should not indulge in any provocation and social harmony should not be disturbed," Gehlot told reporters here.
On Wednesday night, the chief minister met top officials of the state to take stock of the security situation and asked the police to maintain strict vigil.
"We had a meeting last night... even today (Thursday), we are talking to the Collectors and Superintendents of Police through video conferencing to ensure that brotherhood and affection between communities remains intact in the state."
The people are sensible, we will not face any problem, he said further.
The Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case is likely to be delivered before November 17.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- Accepting the Need to Focus Harder at the Highest Level is Crucial: Shubman Gill
- ICC Bowled Over by Pakistani Couple Who Watched Cricket Match on their Wedding