Don't Go Home on Foot, Govt Has Made Travel Arrangements: CM Gehlot to Workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the migrant workers stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown in the state should not leave for their native places on foot as his government has made transport arrangements for them.







He directed officials to make food and stay arrangements for those going to their homes on foot.







Chairing a meeting to review the movement of migrants, Gehlot said the government has made arrangements for their travel through buses and trains. Therefore, no worker should go on foot, he said.







He asked officials to issue e-passes to the migrants who have registered for the journey back home.







They should be informed about the schedule of trains, the chief minister said. Gehlot also asked officials to have sympathy while issuing e-passes to people in case of a medical emergency or death.







Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup and DGP Bhupendra Singh were also present in the meeting.