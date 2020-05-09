INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Don't Go Home on Foot, Govt Has Made Travel Arrangements: CM Gehlot to Workers

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Chairing a meeting to review the movement of migrants, Gehlot said the government has made arrangements for their travel through buses and trains. Therefore, no worker should go on foot, he said.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
Share this:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the migrant workers stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown in the state should not leave for their native places on foot as his government has made transport arrangements for them.


He directed officials to make food and stay arrangements for those going to their homes on foot.


Chairing a meeting to review the movement of migrants, Gehlot said the government has made arrangements for their travel through buses and trains. Therefore, no worker should go on foot, he said.


He asked officials to issue e-passes to the migrants who have registered for the journey back home.


They should be informed about the schedule of trains, the chief minister said. Gehlot also asked officials to have sympathy while issuing e-passes to people in case of a medical emergency or death.


Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup and DGP Bhupendra Singh were also present in the meeting.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading