Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Don't Involve the Whole World': SC Junks Plea by Delhi Woman Over Offensive Videos Against Sikhism

The top court further said that there is no question of issuing any directive on a fair trial when the accused, Sakshi Bhardwaj, is still being investigated for the charges of inciting religious sentiments and hate speech.

Utkarsh Anand | News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Don't Involve the Whole World': SC Junks Plea by Delhi Woman Over Offensive Videos Against Sikhism
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition moved by a Delhi woman, who is being prosecuted for allegedly posting videos containing derogatory statements against Sikhism and Sikh gurus. A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana reproached Sakshi Bhardwaj for trying to "involve the whole world" in her petition and asked her to face the investigation.

"What is this? You involve the UN, your family and who is not in your petition...as if the entire world is responsible. We can't interdict the investigations against you," the bench told her lawyer.

The top court further said that there is no question of issuing any directive on a fair trial when she is still being investigated for the charges of inciting religious sentiments and hate speech. "You are not being tried right now. Investigations against you are going on and they must be taken to a logical conclusion," added the bench.

Bhardwaj's lawyer had contended that she was being targeted and that the probe against her was prejudiced. He added that there were FIRs against her lodged in Jammu and Kashmir as well but she was not being given copies of those FIRs.

On his part, the counsel for the Delhi Police informed the bench that the charge sheet was yet to be filed and hence the petition is completely misconceived. The bench then dismissed Bhardwaj's petition and asked her to cooperate with the investigators.

Some of the videos posted allegedly by Bhardwaj had created an outrage as they contained blasphemous statements against Sikh gurus and the community.

On a suit moved by In¬dian Rail¬way offi¬cial G S Walia, a Delhi court had in November 2017 directed Google to remove all such con¬tent from YouTube within a week. Subsequently, Delhi Police had registered and FIR against Bhardwaj and started its investigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram