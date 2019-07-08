Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Don't Know How to Prove Citizenship': CISF Jawan Claims to Have Been Issued D-Voter Notice in Assam

Mamud Ali, who has served as a CISF jawan for 25 years, said that he was issued the Doubtful Voter notice by a Foreigner's Tribunal in Assam's Kamrup district forcing him to rush home from West Bengal's Bankura, where he is posted.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
'Don't Know How to Prove Citizenship': CISF Jawan Claims to Have Been Issued D-Voter Notice in Assam
The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.
Loading...

Rangiya: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan on Sunday claimed that he has been issued Doubtful Voter notice by a Foreigners' Tribunal in Kamrup district. Mamud Ali told reporters that the notice forced him to rush home from West Bengal's Bankura, where he is currently posted.

"After serving the nation as a CISF jawan for 25 years, I do not know how I should prove my Indian citizenship. Is this the reward the government gave me," asked Ali, who hails from Dalgaon in Nagarbera.

"I have all necessary documents since 1947, starting with my father's school certificate from that year. The government has to take responsibility. I want justice," he said.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kamal Kumar Baishya told PTI on Sunday night that he has learnt about the notice and will look into the matter.

Locals protested against the D-Voter notice to Ali and demanded that the government "desist from harassing people".

"It is unfortunate that CISF and Army personnel are being declared foreigners by the government repeatedly. We need justice and also need an answer from the government about what it is actually doing," a protestor said.

In May, Kargil War Army veteran and Assam Border Police Sub-Inspector Md Sanaullah was declared a foreigner by a tribunal and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district.

He was released from the camp in June after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail.

In another case of mistaken identity, Madhubala Mandal, 59, was apprehended over three years ago.

She was released in June from a detention camp in Kokrajhar district after the Assam Police admitted before a Foreigners' Tribunal that it was a case of mistaken identity.

Assam has about 100 Foreigners' Tribunals which are quasi-judicial bodies to determine citizenship. They declare people foreigners who are sent to the six detention camps across the state.

