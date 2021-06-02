'Don't Know Mehul Choksi's Brother; I am Being Targeted': Dominican Oppn Leader Denies Charge

A day after local Antiguan media reported on his alleged links and collusion with absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s brother Chetan Chinubhai Choksi, Dominican leader of opposition Lennox Linton has vehemently denied the allegations.

“I do not know Chetan Choksi. I have not seen him, met him or spoken to him. I could not have met anyone at a residence that does not exist. I would not be surprised if I am being targeted by my government…I have been targeted before," he told exclusively to CNN-News18.

A report in the Dominican media outlet Associates Times on Tuesday stated that Chetan gave a token of $2,00,000 to Linton and promised him more than a million dollars in financial assistance in the upcoming general elections for raking up the matter in the Parliament.

Documents accessed by CNN-News18 show that Antigua PM Gaston Browne had in October 2019 accused Choksi of concealing facts and misrepresenting his case for citizenship. “Choksi’s changed his lawyer to a well-known member of the UPP; former attorney general under the UPP, Justin Simon," wrote Browne in a separate statement issued this week.

“We have it on reliable authority that the UPP had promised Choksi protection, for campaign funding. That is why they are so vehement, that he should not be sent back," he added.

To this, Linton conceded: “One former member of our party is part of Mehul Choksi’s legal team in Dominica."

The report comes as Choksi’s case will come up for hearing today before the High Court of Dominica. A team of multi-agency officials led by a CBI DIG is in to bring back Choksi if the Caribbean island country allows his deportation to India.

Choksi, who mysteriously went missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen, was detained in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend. His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

