‘Don’t Know Where to Go’: 60-year-old Widowed Woman Part of Final NRC List, Her Two Sons Excluded

Over 19 lakh people were left out of the NRC list on Saturday. They are now required to prove their citizenship in order to avoid government action.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
‘Don’t Know Where to Go’: 60-year-old Widowed Woman Part of Final NRC List, Her Two Sons Excluded
Mohanmala Das, 60, with her two sons.
Guwahati: Hours after the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was out on Saturday, Mohanmala Das, 60, found that while her name was included in the final list, the names of her sons were dropped.

Her now deceased husband was detained and sent to a camp two years ago on suspicion of being a foreigner. He died in the camp a few months before the final draft.

Describing her husband as a “dutiful voter”, Mohanmala told ANI: “One day he got a notice and was detained. He stayed at the detention camp for two years and died there. Now names of my sons have also been dropped from the NRC final list. It is very painful. I do not know where to go and whom to live with.”

Her elder son, Krishna, said both he and his brother were worried about their mother. "We are very anxious. As soon as we realised we have been left out of the list, we started thinking about how my mother will deal with the repercussions and who will look after her," Krishna said.

Over 19 lakh people were left out of the NRC list and they are now required to prove their citizenship in order to avoid government action. The exercise was aimed at weeding out illegal migrants who have settled down in the state over the course of decades.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, a statement from the NRC State Coordinator's office said.

Those who have been excluded from the list have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals.

Meanwhile, the law and order situation across Assam was peaceful with no untoward incident reported so far from any part of the state, where all necessary measures were put in place to ensure peace and harmony.

The Centre had rushed an additional 51 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain public order in the state, Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said.

