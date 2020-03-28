Don't Leave, State Will Help You: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Assures Migrant Workers
In a televised address, Thackeray also said that the Maharashtra Government will take care of the food, accommodation as well as the well being of the migrant workers.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked migrant workers not to leave the state.
Thousands of migrant labourers are trying to return home by any means they can find ever since lockdown was imposed across the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Thackeray, in a televised address, assured migrant labourers that the state government will take care of their food and accommodation needs as well as their well-being.
"Stay at your place of work, do not leave the state," he said.
"If needed, the workers should approach the tehsildar, district collector or local self-government bodies for help," the chief minister said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wanderlust? Deepika Padukone has the Perfect Weekend Travel Idea During Coronavirus Lockdown
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus' to Return to Doordarshan After Ramayana and Mahabharat
- Keep Calm and Watch Ramayan: Memes and Nostalgia Breaking the Internet After Episode 1
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Code Stolen in Cyber Attack on AMD, Reveals Company
- Supreme Court Allows Sale of 10 Per Cent Unsold BS-IV Stock for 10 Days Post Lockdown