Don't Leave, State Will Help You: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Assures Migrant Workers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked migrant workers not to leave the state.

Thousands of migrant labourers are trying to return home by any means they can find ever since lockdown was imposed across the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray, in a televised address, assured migrant labourers that the state government will take care of their food and accommodation needs as well as their well-being.

"Stay at your place of work, do not leave the state," he said.

"If needed, the workers should approach the tehsildar, district collector or local self-government bodies for help," the chief minister said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube