Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Don't Leave, State Will Help You: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Assures Migrant Workers

In a televised address, Thackeray also said that the Maharashtra Government will take care of the food, accommodation as well as the well being of the migrant workers.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Don't Leave, State Will Help You: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Assures Migrant Workers
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked migrant workers not to leave the state.

Thousands of migrant labourers are trying to return home by any means they can find ever since lockdown was imposed across the country to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray, in a televised address, assured migrant labourers that the state government will take care of their food and accommodation needs as well as their well-being.

"Stay at your place of work, do not leave the state," he said.

"If needed, the workers should approach the tehsildar, district collector or local self-government bodies for help," the chief minister said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram