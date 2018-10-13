‘Don't Leave Things Bhagwan Bharose’, Under Fire Nitish Kumar Tells Bihar Cops

In an apparent expression of dissatisfaction with the law and order situation in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked police officials to pull up their socks and "not leave things bhagwan bharose".Inaugurating a state of the art, earthquake-resistant complex here, built at a cost of Rs 320 crore, which would house the police headquarters, the chief Minister said democratically elected governments "work for all, which includes the police department and now it is the turn of the police to rise to the occasion"."It is a fine structure which would help you to work efficiently. Get your act together and spare some thought for keeping corruption and crime under control, maintaining social harmony and helping the government in its social reform measures......do not leave things bhagwan bharose (to chance)," Kumar said at the function, where he also inaugurated and laid down foundation stones for a number of other police projects through remote control.The chief minister's terse remarks, in presence of some of his cabinet colleagues besides top officials like Deepak Kumar and DGP K S Dwivedi, come in the backdrop of recent criticisms faced by his government on the law and order front and his own USP of being a sushasan babu (able administrator) being doubted.However, Kumar also praised the state police for "tenacity, industriousness and a mindset that has remained untainted by the charge of communal prejudice".He also spoke of his government's endeavours to equip the police force with adequate weaponry and infrastructure besides recruitment of personnel, including women."Now you all kindly respond with a disciplined work culture. People have lots of hopes from you. Think over whatever I have said with a cool mind. Your work should bring you satisfaction besides instilling confidence among the common people of the state," Kumar added.