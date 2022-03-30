'Don't Let My Kids Feel Void': Booked for Murder After Patient's Death, Gynaecologist Dies by Suicide

A gynaecologist of a private hospital died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Dausa after an FIR was filed against her for murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

The incident took place on Tuesday, a day after the FIR was lodged against 42-year-old Dr Archana Sharma.

As per the information, a 22-year old woman was brought to her hospital with labour pains on Sunday night. The patient’s condition worsened reportedly due to excessive bleeding after which she died. Alleging negligence, the relatives of the deceased raised a demand for Section 302 against the doctor on Tuesday and she was booked.

Meanwhile, her suicide note, which is going viral on social media, says that the patient had died during a normal procedure and that her family should not be tormented post her death. “I love my kids a lot and have not killed anyone. Don’t harass innocent doctors," she said in the note adding, “Please don’t let my kids feel the void of a mother. This act of mine shall perhaps prove my innocence," she added.

Doctors of the state are shocked by her suicide and have announced a strike in all private hospitals in Jaipur and Dausa.

The Rajasthan Medical College Teachers Association and Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors have demanded action against the guilty in alleged abatement to suicide.

Dr Sharma was a gold medallist and worked as an associate professor in government medical college, Gandhinagar, before joining her husband in establishing a hospital in Dausa.

Meanwhile, the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Society has demanded the suspension and arrest of guilty police officials with immediate effect.

Deputy leader of opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore has termed the incident “unfortunate".

“In Lalsot, Dausa, which is the home town of state health minister, the filing of a case against the doctor under section 302 on the death of a pregnant woman, and forcing her to die by suicide is a stigma on the administration. I strongly condemn the extreme negligence of police who under pressure from local Congress leaders registered an FIR against the doctor without conducting a fair investigation. There is a strong resentment among the doctors against the administration. The state government should sack the guilty police officers who forced the doctor to take the extreme step," he said.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

