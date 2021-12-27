Don’t Let Your Guard Down: Health Secy Asks States to Consider Need-Based Curbs Amid Omicron Fear

Amidst rising Omicron cases in the country, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked states to consider imposing “need-based restrictions” to control the crowd during the festive season and to not let their guard down.

Bhalla has written a letter to all states and Union Territories after extending containment measures till January 31, 2022. An order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act on Monday.

He reiterated that states and UTs should “promptly take appropriate containment measures”.

He emphasised even though the country witnessed an overall decline in active cases, the new variant Omicron is reportedly at least three times more transmissible than Delta, and is posing a new challenge for the Covid-19 containment measures. “In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep. In our country, 578 Omicron cases have already been reported,” Bhalla said.

Therefore, the health ministry’s advisory on December 21 provides a normative framework. There is a need for greater foresight, data analysis, decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation, he said in the letter.

He also said the Prime Minister reviewed the status of Covid-19, Omicron and preparedness of health systems across the country on December 23. After the review, PM Modi has directed that one should be ‘Satark’ (alert) and ‘Saavdhan’ (cautious).

“As per his (PM Modi) directions, it is important to maintain a high-level of vigil and alertness at all levels. State governments should ensure that the health systems in the states are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant. Further, the state governments/UT administrations should ensure that oxygen supply equipment are installed and are fully functional and the buffer stock of essential drugs should also be maintained,” Bhalla said.

Bhalla in his letter has also stressed the continued focus on the five-fold strategy that is ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour’ to avoid the possibility of surge in cases. “The state machinery should strictly enforce the norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour, i.e., wearing of face masks and maintaining safe social distancing in all public areas/gatherings.”

The Union Home Secretary has advised all states and UTs to hold regular media briefing to discourage any misinformation in view of Omicron. States should also educate people about various preventive measures undertaken by them.

“I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures…” Bhalla said.

Omicron cases have already been reported in 116 countries. Further, a surge in cases is especially being reported in the US, UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam and Australia.

