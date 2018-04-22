GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Don't Make a Big Deal Out of One or Two Rapes, Says Union Minister Santosh Gangwar

The Union Minister’s controversial remarks came hours before President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance promulgated by the Union Cabinet, providing for death penalty to those convicted of raping a girl under 12 years of age.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't Make a Big Deal Out of One or Two Rapes, Says Union Minister Santosh Gangwar
File photo of Santosh Gangwar.
New Delhi: Even as outrage continues over the Kathua rape and murder and a slew of such cases reported since, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar landed controversy when he suggested not to make a “big deal” out of such incidents.

“Unfortunately, these things happen and sometimes you cannot stop them. The government is active and investigation is on. One should not make a big deal out of it if one or two such cases are reported in the country,” news agency ANI quoted Gangwar as saying in Bareilly.




Gangwar, who is BJP MP from Bareilly, holds portfolio of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment.

The Union Minister’s controversial remarks came hours before President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance promulgated by the Union Cabinet, providing for death penalty to those convicted of raping a girl under 12 years of age.

The move comes amid anger over the recent rapes of minor girls in Jammu’s Kathua, Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, Surat and in Indore, where a four-month-old infant was raped and murdered. Much of the anger has been directed at politicians for irresponsible comments and attempts to politicise the crimes for electoral gains.

In his first comments since the Kathua and Unnao rapes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. "Such incidents shake our sensibilities. I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice," he had said at an event to inaugurate the BR Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.

As per the latest ordinance, death sentence has been provided for rapists of girls under 12 years. The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment.

In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, extendable to imprisonment for rest of life, which means jail term till the convicts "natural life". The punishment for gang rape of a girl below 16 years will invariably be imprisonment for the rest of life of the convict.
Stringent punishment for rape of a girl under 12 years has been provided with the minimum jail term being 20 years which may go up to life in prison or death sentence.Gangrape of a girl under 12 years of age will invite punishment of jail term for the rest of life or death, it said.

(With agency inputs)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You