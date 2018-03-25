English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don't Make Boyfriends, You'll be Safe', BJP MLA Tells Girls in MP College
Pannalal Shakya, BJP MLA from Guna, also wanted boys to refrain from embracing the "western culture of making girlfriends".
BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya speaking at the event in Guna Government College. (Facebook)
New Delhi: A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has asked girls to not make boyfriends to be safe from any form of sexual harassment or atrocity.
Pannalal Shakya, BJP MLA from Guna, made the comment on Saturday at an event in Guna Government College.
"Why do girls make boyfriends? If they stop doing this, the atrocities against them will stop," Shakya said, as reported by PTI.
"A TV channel recently asked for my comment on atrocities against women in Madhya Pradesh. I told them what I told you just now," he said.
The MLA also wanted boys to refrain from embracing the "western culture of making girlfriends".
Shakya went on to say that observing International Women's Day is a foreign tradition. "In the Indian philosophy, women are held in high regard and we celebrate Women's Day four times annually. We worship them four times," he said.
Shakya has been in the news in the past for making controversial comments.
The BJP leader had in December last year questioned Team India captain Virat Kohli's "patriotism" after he married actress Anushka Sharma in Italy.
(With PTI inputs)
