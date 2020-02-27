Don't Make Irresponsible Statements, India Tells OIC After Condemnation of Delhi Violence

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation not to indulge in “irresponsible statements” at this time after the Islamic bloc condemned the violence in New Delhi in the last few days.

“Law enforcement agencies are on the ground and they are working to normalise the situation. So, I request (OIC) not to make any irresponsible statements,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, adding that it creates more problems than it solves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood, Kumar said, while referring to the efforts of the government to control the situation. He added that what led to the violence would be a matter of investigation.

The OIC, in a statement, said it "condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties". Calling the violence "heinous", the organization extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

The grouping of Islamic nations also asked the Narendra Modi government to bring the "instigators and perpetrators of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country".

The large-scale mob violence in North-East Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, had erupted on Sunday and continued for three days, leading to the death of 34 people and injuries to over 200. Delhi Police has said 48 FIRs have been registered for the riots and over a 100 suspected perpetrators have been arrested so far.

