'Don't Need Extra Assistance': As Taps Run Dry, Tamil Nadu Rejects Kerala's Offer of 20 Lakh Litres of Water

Chennai: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government has offered 20 lakh litres of drinking water to the state. However, Tamil Nadu has denied the offer and said it doesn’t need additional assistance from the neighbouring state.

"In response to our offer, we have been informed that at present Tamil Nadu has sufficient supply and doesn't require additional assistance from Kerala," said a statement from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Pinarayi Vijayan's government was ready to send 20 lakh litres of waters from Trivandrum to Chennai via train.

In a tweet, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin thanked the Kerala chief minister "for his timely offer". He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to work with Kerala to tide over the "unprecedented crisis".

I wholeheartedly thank Chief Minister of Kerala @vijayanpinarayi for his timely offer to provide water to Tamil Nadu.Urge Govt of Tamil Nadu to work with Govt of Kerala to help citizens of our state tide over this unprecedented water crisis. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 20, 2019

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister SP Velumani told reporters in Coimbatore that deficiencies in some ground water conservation projects had been identified at various places, including Chennai, and were being looked at. He said that the state was facing its worst drought, adding that rains were expected in a few days.

As far as Chennai is concerned, he said there has been depletion of ground water as the city had last witnessed rains more than six months ago. Water was being supplied through lorries and borewells are being dug wherever the water problem prevails, said Velumani.

The Tamil Nadu government has said it was largely dependent on ground water to meet requirements till the onset of north-east monsoon in October.

Hotels in state capital Chennai have been rationing water for guests amid searing heat while companies have limited showers as the city of 4.6 million faces its worst shortage in years. All four reservoirs that supply Chennai have run dry this summer.

Water storage levels in the city's four major reservoirs were one-hundredth of what they were this time last year — and at a mere 0.2% of capacity, according to state government data.

In an alarming indication of the magnitude of the crisis, the scarcity has forced IT companies to scale down operations, with employees being informally told to work from home. Many guest houses and hostels have temporarily shut down, and restaurants are taking lunch meals off the menu and switching to paper plates to save water.

According to official sources, the total water demand in the city is 950 million litres per day (MLD), whereas the supply is 750 MLD, including 200 MLD from private tankers. That leaves a dangerous deficit of 200 MLD, and activists say the deficit is even higher.

