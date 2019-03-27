English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to Its Pilots
According to a senior Air India official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the pilots have been found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers, soups, smoked salmon, guacamole and hummus with pita bread.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Air India has instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights as they are required to adhere to a "meal schedule laid down by the company", according to an internal communication of the national carrier.
"It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that flight crew are ordering special meal/s which are against the said rules," Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India wrote in an e-mail to pilots on Wednesday.
"The only crew, who for medical reasons, may order for special meals viz. food recommended by the doctor," he added.
