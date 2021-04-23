Don't Panic, Only 1-2% Covid-19 Patients Require Oxygen, Remdesivir: UP Govt

As the country continues to battle a surge in demand for oxygen, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday urged people not to panic as most of the Covid-19 positive patients did not require oxygen or Remdesivir injections. It also requested citizens not to unnecessarily attempt to get oxygen cylinders or Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients.

Addressing a virtual press conference on the Covid-19 situation of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Information), Navneet Sehgal said that the government will carry out sanitisation and sanitation across the state beginning Friday night till Monday.

“Today there are more than 2 lakh infected people in home isolation in the state. The state government has adopted strict measures for surveillance and contact tracing to curb the coronavirus spread in the state. Also a campaign is going on for vaccination under which more than 95 lakh people have been inoculated with the first dose so far in the state, out of which more than 18 lakh have taken second dose. There will be a strict curb in the state starting from tonight till Monday morning, during which sanitisation and sanitation will be carried out in the entire state," he said.

He also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a control room to monitor the crisis in number of oxygen beds at hospitals. “The government is committed to arrange all the facilities in the hospitals, honourable CM is taking review of the situation on a daily basis and is giving necessary instructions. The main focus of CM was to increase the number of oxygen beds in hospitals. A control room has been established to solve the issued faced. Preparations are underway to equip all the hospitals to have their own machines which make oxygen from the atmosphere. Orders have already been given by the Health and Medical Education department for such machines,” Sehgal added.

Speaking further on the issue of oxygen and Remdesivir, Sehgal said that only 1-2 per cent of Covid patients required the aforementioned methods. “We would like to appeal to the people that not everyone requires oxygen therapy of Remdesivir injections. Hardly one or two percent of patients need such measures. People should not anticipate and try to hoard oxygen cylinders for themselves. The CM has urged people to stay away from any kind of rumours. There are some anti-social elements who want to spoil the environment by spreading rumours and by instilling fear in the common people," he said.

“The state government is continuously working to fulfill all the needs related to oxygen, beds, medicines for all. I would like to request people to keep practicing social distance, wear masks and avoid going out unnecessarily. Even if you are infected, not everyone needs hospitalization. More than 2 lakh people are home isolated. Also all the eligible should go and get themselves inoculated as it saves themselves from the deadly virus. Today some people were arrested in the state capital for black marketing of Remdesivir. Strict action will be taken against them under NSA and Gangster Act as per the instructions of the Chief Minister," the ACS said.

CM Adityanath had earlier ordered strict action including imposition of National Security Act (NSA) and Gangster Act against those found involved in black marketing of Remdesivir and other medicines.

