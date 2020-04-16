Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
2-min read

'Don't Panic, Will Facilitate Your Return After Lockdown Ends': Sushil Modi Tells Stranded Migrants

Sushil Modi disclosed that among the beneficiaries of the special assistance scheme, Delhi had the highest number at 1.30 lakh, followed by 95,999 in Haryana.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Don't Panic, Will Facilitate Your Return After Lockdown Ends': Sushil Modi Tells Stranded Migrants
Overall, around 136 million workers in India, or over half the total workers employed in non-agricultural sectors, have no contracts and remain the most vulnerable in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday urged migrant workers, desperate to return home amid the lockdown, to stay put wherever they were and assured that his government would make arrangements for their safe return no sooner than the restrictions were lifted.

In a video message, the senior BJP leader expressed dismay over "unfortunate incidents witnessed recently in places like Mumbai, Surat and Delhi" which he blamed on "rumour-mongering that trains were available to ferry the migrant workers back home".

"Trust me, had it been possible to arrange for special trains to bring you back to your homes in this hour of distress, it would have been a done deal," the deputy CM said, in an apparent rebuff to opposition leaders like RJD's Rabri Devi a former chief minister herself who have mocked the Nitish Kumar government for its inability to facilitate Bihari migrants' journey back home. She had cited the example of Andhra Pradesh pilgrims who left for their places from Varanasi earlier this week.

"Please be rest assured that we are making all efforts, coordinating with governments of the states where you may be stranded, to ensure that your needs are taken care of. Our government has extended a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 6.67 lakh Biharis so far, spread across the length and breadth of the country," said the deputy CM who also holds the finance portfolio.

Modi disclosed that among the beneficiaries of the special assistance scheme, Delhi had the highest number at 1.30 lakh, followed by 95,999 in Haryana. In Maharashtra, the number was 72,243, while in Gujarat it was 61,964.

"We have received 13.26 lakh applications so far. We are committed to providing assistance to the remaining 6.59 lakh at the earliest. Those who are yet to receive benefits are requested to upload their details on the website concerned," he maintained.

Help will reach all, he said, urging the relatives of migrants to make this known to their loved ones far away so that they do not panic.

"I assure you all, as soon as the lockdown is lifted we will make arrangements for vehicles to bring the migrants back home. The government is sensitive towards the anxieties people are feeling amid the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

A large number of migrants had returned in the end of March from the national capital, ferried by buses arranged by the Yogi Adityanath government at the Delhi-UP border, triggering fears of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Huge crowds had turned up at Bandra in Mumbai and in Surat earlier this week when migrants marched to railway stations allegedly in the wake of rumours that upon the expiry of the three-week-long lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, trains would resume operations.

On April 13, the prime minister extended the lockdown till May 3.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,421,895

    +43,078*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,090,110

    +78,385*

  • Cured/Discharged

    528,746

    +26,988*  

  • Total DEATHS

    139,469

    +8,319*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres