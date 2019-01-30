English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Don’t Play With the Law’: SC Asks Karti Chidambaram to Deposit Rs 10 Crore for Foreign Travel Nod
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi made it clear to former finance minister P Chidambaram's son that the court will not tolerate "even an iota of non-cooperation from him" in connection with the INX Media corruption case.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram (R) with his son Karti Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Stating that he has not cooperated with the investigating agencies so far, the Supreme Court on Wednesday cautioned Karti Chidambaram against "playing around with the law".
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi made it clear to former finance minister P Chidambaram's son that the court will not tolerate "even an iota of non-cooperation from him" in connection with the INX Media corruption case.
"Don't play around with law. You haven't cooperated so far. Let us make it very clear that even an iota of non-cooperation won't be tolerated. This court will come down heavily on you if you don't cooperate," remarked the CJI while taking up Karti's plea to travel abroad between February and March.
The bench added: "We want to say a lot of things but we are exercising restraint. We will only tell you that you haven't cooperated. Travel wherever you want, do whatever you want to do but we won't tolerate your non-cooperation."
It then allowed Karti to travel abroad but recorded in its order that he will have to make himself available for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on March 5, 6, 7 and 12. "Any non-compliance will be viewed seriously," said the court.
The bench also directed Karti to deposit Rs 10 crore as security with the Secretary General of the court that would be returned to him after he returns.
Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, submitted that Karti may travel to UK, Spain and France but he should be India for participating in the investigation on certain dates in March.
In its reply affidavit, ED had blames Karti for delaying the probe not just into INX Media case but also in the Aircel-Maxis matter due to his non-cooperation. It had cited that Karti travelled abroad for 51 days in last 6 months and he used permissions by the court as an excuse to deliberately causing delay in the investigations.
Karti is currently out on bail in the INX Media case.
The CBI and ED are investigating into alleged irregularities and corruption in the FIPB clearances to INX Media when his father was the finance minister.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi made it clear to former finance minister P Chidambaram's son that the court will not tolerate "even an iota of non-cooperation from him" in connection with the INX Media corruption case.
"Don't play around with law. You haven't cooperated so far. Let us make it very clear that even an iota of non-cooperation won't be tolerated. This court will come down heavily on you if you don't cooperate," remarked the CJI while taking up Karti's plea to travel abroad between February and March.
The bench added: "We want to say a lot of things but we are exercising restraint. We will only tell you that you haven't cooperated. Travel wherever you want, do whatever you want to do but we won't tolerate your non-cooperation."
It then allowed Karti to travel abroad but recorded in its order that he will have to make himself available for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on March 5, 6, 7 and 12. "Any non-compliance will be viewed seriously," said the court.
The bench also directed Karti to deposit Rs 10 crore as security with the Secretary General of the court that would be returned to him after he returns.
Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, submitted that Karti may travel to UK, Spain and France but he should be India for participating in the investigation on certain dates in March.
In its reply affidavit, ED had blames Karti for delaying the probe not just into INX Media case but also in the Aircel-Maxis matter due to his non-cooperation. It had cited that Karti travelled abroad for 51 days in last 6 months and he used permissions by the court as an excuse to deliberately causing delay in the investigations.
Karti is currently out on bail in the INX Media case.
The CBI and ED are investigating into alleged irregularities and corruption in the FIPB clearances to INX Media when his father was the finance minister.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
News18 Explains: What’s the Significance of Centre’s Petition on 'Excess’ Land in Ayodhya
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
- Sarfraz Ahmed Vows to Return an Improved Man
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
- Ban or Not? No one Knows Why Two-Time National Award Winning Director's Film on Kashmir is Stalled from Release
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results