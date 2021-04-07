'Don't Postpone, Get Vaccinated Today': Actor Sonu Sood Takes Covid Jab at Sanjeevani's Launch

Actor Sonu Sood took the Covid-19 jab at the Apollo Hospital on Wednesday as a part of the launch of ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life’, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Sonu Sood visited the Apollo hospital and got hassle-free vaccination against Covid-19 within few minutes on the occasion of World Health Day.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative ‘Sanjeevani’, aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against Covid-19, Sonu Sood said, “I remember the time (last year) when the movement of the migrants began to head for their home. We only appealed to them to stay calm and remain safe. Now when we have the vaccine against Covid, whoever is listening to us should please get the Covid vaccine.”

The initiative is a Federal Bank CSR drive that intends to reach every Indian with relevant and important information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sonu Sood appealed to the people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest to keep their families, people and countrymen safe.

“You have to remember one thing that you have to be with the doctors till 30 minutes after taking the vaccine,” he said after taking the vaccine.

“I think that there is a need to remove the hesitancy among the people who are thinking whether they should get innoculated or not. Get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

Sonu Sood was in news last year for his philanthropy in reaching out to migrant workers, helping them out to reach their homes and making preparations for their travel. Sonu Sood is the brand ambassador of Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life.

“When you as an elder or head of the family get vaccinated, it will set an example. So I think that it’s a great initiative that you don’t have to postpone it to tomorrow but get it today,” he added.

Sonu Sood also interacted with first Recipient of the vaccine, Manish Kumar on his experience on getting the vaccine and why it was important for him to get vaccinated. An excited Manish Kumar talked of how his colleagues were hesitant of taking the vaccine and how Kumar came forward before the medical crew and shared his joy of being the first beneficiary of the life saving vaccine against coronavirus.

At the launch of Sanjeevani, Sonu Sood recalled how there was an anticipation among the people for the Covid vaccine. He adds, “People used to say that we would return when there is a vaccine against Covid-19. We all have waited eagerly very for the Covid vaccine. Now that the vaccine is out many people are taking vaccine… Sanjeevani is about that very cause to remove the fears from their hearts and get more and more vaccinated.”