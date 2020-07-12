INDIA

1-MIN READ

Don't Put Brahmin Community in the Dock Over Crimes of One Person: Mayawati on Vikas Dubey Case

File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati. (PTI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
Appearing on the side of the Brahmins in the wake of the gangster Vikas Dubey episode, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the entire community should not be put in the dock over the crimes committed by one person.

In a series of tweets, the BSP leader also cautioned the state government against "indulging in politics" over the issue and refrain from doing anything due to which the Brahmins feel "unsafe or terrorised".

She said the government should act on the basis of facts to restore people's faith, adding that it should be "honest and impartial", only then the state will "become crime-free".

"The BSP believes that the entire community should not be harassed or put in the dock as a punishment for the crimes committed by a person," Mayawati said, adding that the Kanpur police should try to remove the fear among the community over the issue.

