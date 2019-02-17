English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Share Unverified Information on Social Media, Says Noida Police After Offensive Post on Pulwama Attack
Police also urged people to not believe rumours or share unverified information after a purported video surfaced on WhatsApp which claimed the arrest of a terrorist present in the district.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Noida: An offensive comment related to the Pulwama terror attack emerged on social media Saturday in the name of a Jammu and Kashmir student in Greater Noida, with police on Saturday clarifying it was done using a fake profile.
"The controversial comment was made in the name of the student pursuing MBA from a private college in Gautam Buddh Nagar. During investigation it was found that the comment was made using a fake profile of the student by some mischievous elements," a police spokesperson said.
The official said that a complaint has been made with police in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on behalf of the student in connection with the matter.
Another purported video circulated on WhatsApp claiming that security was put on "high alert" and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the district after a terrorist was "caught fixing an explosive" at a shopping mall.
"The video is baseless and being circulated by some anti-social elements. The general public is requested not to believe such rumours and not forward or share such content on social media without verifying," the spokesperson said.
