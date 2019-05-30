English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Short-Circuit the Process, SC Tells NRC Coordinator, Clears 200 Additional Foreigners Tribunals
Over the last couple of days, various media reports have surfaced on how Mohammad Sanaullah, a 52-year-old retiree who furnished documents showing that he had served the Indian Army for 30 years, was arrested on Tuesday in Assam after a tribunal declared him a 'foreign national'.
People at an NRC Nagarik Seva Kendra in Guwahati. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Amid reports of how a retired army soldier who served for 30 years in the armed forces was arrested after being declared a 'foreigner', the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the NRC coordinator to make certain all claims and objections are properly examined and no short cut is followed.
"Examine all cases of objections in a proper manner. Don't cut short the due process. Ensure all get fair chances. Disposal of all claims must be properly done," the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.
The bench said that some media reports showed certain disturbing facts about how claims against non-inclusion of names in NRC are being examined.
"Be fair to everyone. I know you have to meet the deadline and you must adhere to it. But this must be done in a proper manner," added the CJI.
Over the last couple of days, various media reports have surfaced on how Mohammad Sanaullah, a 52-year-old retiree who furnished documents showing that he had served the Indian Army for 30 years, was arrested on Tuesday in Assam after a tribunal declared him a 'foreign national'.
His arrest was apparently linked to Assam’s elaborate process of weeding out foreign nationals whose names do not feature in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) and whose citizenship is now in doubt.
Sanaullah's name was not in the first draft of the NRC and his appeal against non-inclusion is pending before the NRC coordinator.
In the hearing on Thursday, the bench also paved way for setting up 200 additional foreigners’ tribunal in Assam for detention of illegal migrants.
The court approved the scheme formulated by the Assam government, which was represented through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
The additional tribunals have to be made functional by September 1. At present, there are around 80 such tribunals functioning while the requirement, as per Assam government's own estimation, is about 1,000 tribunals.
The process of updation of NRC is being supervised by the Supreme Court, which has also been monitoring the process of setting up required number of foreigners’ tribunals as well as status of deportation of those declared foreign nationals.
"Examine all cases of objections in a proper manner. Don't cut short the due process. Ensure all get fair chances. Disposal of all claims must be properly done," the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.
The bench said that some media reports showed certain disturbing facts about how claims against non-inclusion of names in NRC are being examined.
"Be fair to everyone. I know you have to meet the deadline and you must adhere to it. But this must be done in a proper manner," added the CJI.
Over the last couple of days, various media reports have surfaced on how Mohammad Sanaullah, a 52-year-old retiree who furnished documents showing that he had served the Indian Army for 30 years, was arrested on Tuesday in Assam after a tribunal declared him a 'foreign national'.
His arrest was apparently linked to Assam’s elaborate process of weeding out foreign nationals whose names do not feature in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) and whose citizenship is now in doubt.
Sanaullah's name was not in the first draft of the NRC and his appeal against non-inclusion is pending before the NRC coordinator.
In the hearing on Thursday, the bench also paved way for setting up 200 additional foreigners’ tribunal in Assam for detention of illegal migrants.
The court approved the scheme formulated by the Assam government, which was represented through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
The additional tribunals have to be made functional by September 1. At present, there are around 80 such tribunals functioning while the requirement, as per Assam government's own estimation, is about 1,000 tribunals.
The process of updation of NRC is being supervised by the Supreme Court, which has also been monitoring the process of setting up required number of foreigners’ tribunals as well as status of deportation of those declared foreign nationals.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- Apple's Response Proves App Store Isn't Any More a Monopoly Than The Google Play Store
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results