English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Act on Anonymous Corruption Complaints Against Babus, Govt Tells Depts
Officials said that the move comes after some of the central government departments received complaints of alleged corruption by high-ranking officials.
File photo of Minister of Personnel and Grievances, Jitendra Singh. (PIB)
Loading...
New Delhi: There is no need to take action on anonymous or pseudonymous complaints alleging corruption by government employees, according to a directive issued by Personnel Ministry to all central government departments.
It said such complaints "need to be simply filed". Officials said on Wednesday the move comes after some of the central government departments received complaints of alleged corruption by high-ranking officials.
The central government and the CVC usually get a number of complaints against a government employee when he or she is being considered for a senior level post or for some important assignment, they said.
In its latest communique, the Personnel Ministry cited its previous directive which said no action is required to be taken on anonymous and pseudonymous complaints, irrespective of the nature of the allegation and that such complaints need to be simply filed. It said probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission has also issued a similar instruction to all government departments.
"The instructions contained therein are reiterated and all ministries/departments are requested to follow the same while handling complaints received in their respective ministry/department," said the directive issued on Monday.
Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. Pseudonymous complaints carry vague allegations and at times partial information of the complainant.
It said such complaints "need to be simply filed". Officials said on Wednesday the move comes after some of the central government departments received complaints of alleged corruption by high-ranking officials.
The central government and the CVC usually get a number of complaints against a government employee when he or she is being considered for a senior level post or for some important assignment, they said.
In its latest communique, the Personnel Ministry cited its previous directive which said no action is required to be taken on anonymous and pseudonymous complaints, irrespective of the nature of the allegation and that such complaints need to be simply filed. It said probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission has also issued a similar instruction to all government departments.
"The instructions contained therein are reiterated and all ministries/departments are requested to follow the same while handling complaints received in their respective ministry/department," said the directive issued on Monday.
Anonymous complaints are those complaints which do not carry name and address of the complainant. Pseudonymous complaints carry vague allegations and at times partial information of the complainant.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Leave UFC If Teammate Fired
- Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib Ibrahim Slams Trolls for Calling His Wife Dipika Kakar Fake
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...