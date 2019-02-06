English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Take Her Seriously: J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik's Remarks on Mehbooba Spark Controversy
Taking exception to the Governor "taking sides so brazenly", Mufti took to Twitter to express her disappointment.
New Delhi: A day after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded action against an Army officer who allegedly subjected a man from Pulwama to torture and threatened to kill him in an encounter, J&K Governor Satya Pal diving into sensitive political minefield said that ‘she should not be taken seriously’.
“Chunaav ka waqt hai, unki party toot rahi hai, kharab haal mein hai. Wo isi kism ke support se taakat mein aayi thi, unko seriously lene ki zarurat nahi. Humare suraksha balon ka kisi Mehbooba Mufti ji ke bayan se manobal nahi girne diya jayega (Elections are nearing and her party is on the verge of a split. They are in a bad shape. Support from such people helped her navigate the route to power in the state. She Should not be taken seriously. Mufti’s comments should not deter the morale of our soldiers)," said the Governor.
Lending support to Mufti, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised the Governor for his remarks, terming it unacceptable and unnecessary.
On Tuesday, Mehbooba had urged the Governor to take action against the army officer who had ‘brutally tortured’ a youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The youth, identified as Tauseef Wani, alleged that he was called to an army camp where he was thrashed blue and black and was threatened to pose with a gun.
Instead of taking cognizance of the brutality that the young boy has been subjected to , and ordering action against the culprits , it is sad that the honourable governor is talking politics instead. Saddened to see the constitutional authorities taking sides so brazenly. https://t.co/DLEnsBOPGg— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2019
Lending support to Mufti, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised the Governor for his remarks, terming it unacceptable and unnecessary.
Governor Sb this is an unacceptable statement & an unnecessary interference in politics. At this rate it won’t be long before people stop taking Raj Bhavan seriously so please consider the office you occupy before you give statements https://t.co/S7kBeZWpqN via @GreaterKashmir_— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 6, 2019
