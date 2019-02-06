LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Don't Take Her Seriously: J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik's Remarks on Mehbooba Spark Controversy

Taking exception to the Governor "taking sides so brazenly", Mufti took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 10:54 PM IST
Don't Take Her Seriously: J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik's Remarks on Mehbooba Spark Controversy
(Image tweeted by ANI).
New Delhi: A day after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded action against an Army officer who allegedly subjected a man from Pulwama to torture and threatened to kill him in an encounter, J&K Governor Satya Pal diving into sensitive political minefield said that ‘she should not be taken seriously’.

“Chunaav ka waqt hai, unki party toot rahi hai, kharab haal mein hai. Wo isi kism ke support se taakat mein aayi thi, unko seriously lene ki zarurat nahi. Humare suraksha balon ka kisi Mehbooba Mufti ji ke bayan se manobal nahi girne diya jayega (Elections are nearing and her party is on the verge of a split. They are in a bad shape. Support from such people helped her navigate the route to power in the state. She Should not be taken seriously. Mufti’s comments should not deter the morale of our soldiers)," said the Governor.

Taking exception to the Governor "taking sides so brazenly", Mufti took to Twitter to express her disappointment.





Lending support to Mufti, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah criticised the Governor for his remarks, terming it unacceptable and unnecessary.





On Tuesday, Mehbooba had urged the Governor to take action against the army officer who had ‘brutally tortured’ a youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama. The youth, identified as Tauseef Wani, alleged that he was called to an army camp where he was thrashed blue and black and was threatened to pose with a gun.



| Edited by: Sana Fazili
