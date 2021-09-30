'Don't Trust Police, Want CBI Probe': Family of Kanpur Bizman Who Died During Police Raid to Meet CM Yogi

The family of Manish Gupta will meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, hours after cremating the Kanpur businessman’s body. Gupta died under mysterious circumstances during a police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur this week. The deceased’s family has alleged that it was a murder carried out by six policemen. It has also demanded action against the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Gorakhpur, along with a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter.

On Wednesday evening, a video purportedly of the DM and SSP of Gorakhpur went viral on social media in which both the top officials were apparently seen asking the family not to register a case against the accused. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

“We are going to meet the chief minister today and we will request him to listen to our woes," Manish Gupta’s wife Meenakshi Gupta told News18. “Along with this, we will also demand to get the entire matter investigated by the CBI as we don’t trust the police will do a fair investigation. Also, action should be taken against the DM and SSP.”

The raid

On the night of September 27, the Ramgarhtal police station was investigating hotels and inns in the area. The police also searched a room in Krishna Hotel, where Manish was staying with his friends Chandan Saini, Pradeep Chauhan and Hardeep Singh Chauhan. During questioning, Manish’s friends told the personnel that they were residents of Gurugram and Lucknow and also showed their Aadhaar cards. According to the police, during this time, Manish, who was asleep, woke up and fell from the bed, injuring his face. Police claimed the young men were intoxicated. Manish was taken to hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead. His family has rejected this version and alleged that he was assaulted by the police.

Reacting on the viral video, Meenakshi said she had gone with a complaint to file a case. “The DM and SSP said that all the policemen were on duty. In such a situation, a case of murder cannot be registered against them. After this, when I sat on the dharna, they talked about registering a case against the two. I knew the names of three people and also filed a complaint against three unknown people. My demand is that all the six policemen should be sacked.”

Akhilesh steps in

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of the poll-bound state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the “trigger-happy encounter policy" of the government as the reason behind this incident. The SP chief left for Kanpur early on Thursday morning and will meet the family members of Manish Gupta.

A case has been registered against station house officer of Ramgarhtal JN Singh, inspector Ajay Mishra and Vijay Yadav along with three unknown policemen on the written complaint of Meenakshi Gupta. All the accused are on the run and their mobile phones are switched off, say officials. As per information, the crime branch has been pressed into action to nab them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here