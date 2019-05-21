English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Undermine Constitutional Bodies, Says Vice-president
If there is something wrong, there should be a mechanism internally and it should be discussed at appropriate forums rather than trying to undermine them outwardly - from the outside,' Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said.
File photo of Vice President Venakaiah Naidu. (PTI)
Chennai: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday cautioned against undermining constitutional bodies, saying issues should be sorted out through internal mechanisms.
The vice-president, who was addressing management graduates at a convocation here, emphasised that patriotism does not mean only saying 'Vande Mataram' or 'Jai Hind' and
said it also meant supporting each other.
"Institution can be anything - a university, the judiciary, CVC, CAG, the Election Commission, parliament and state legislatures. We should not undermine our institutions," he said.
If there is something wrong, there should be a mechanism internally and it should be discussed at appropriate forums rather than trying to undermine them outwardly - from the outside," he said.
Everyone should understand this in the present context, he added.
In an apparent reference to controversies over nationalism, Naidu said, "A big discussion is going on now on patriotism. Patriotism does not mean only saying 'Vande Mataram' or 'Jai Hindh' or bowing before a portrait of Bharat Mata."
"...If something happens in Kanyakumari, Kashmir should react. Kerala should react if something happens in Kerala... That is called nationalism and patriotism," he said.
Nationalism means remembering and supporting every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion and region. Taking care of all citizens... is desha bhakti. None should misinterpret this, Naidu said.
He said the atmosphere on university campuses should not be vitiated by extraneous issues and added that he was happy that barring a few, most of the 900 universities were free from any disturbance.
"If you want to eat some food, eat; but do not make it a festival kind of thing that hurts the sentiments of people.
In some places there are also kissing festivals, if two want to do it, go to a private place and do whatever you want. Why should there be a festival again?" Naidu said.
Observing that management was not confined to the corporate sector alone, Naidu said the scope of management studies should cover the rural economy, agriculture and allied industry and provide solutions to make these sectors viable and vibrant.
