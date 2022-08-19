Don't Use Pilot Cars with Red Beacons, Sign Files Warily, Lead 'Clean' Lives: Mamata's Mantra to Ministers

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed all her ministers to stop using pilot cars with red beacons in the state, except on highways, as her government attempts to tide over the shadow of corruption brought on by the arrests of now-ousted minister Partha Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, apart from the focus of central investigating agencies on others including former minister Paresh Adhikary.

The CM advised her ministers to be very careful while signing any official document, cautioning that the Bharatiya Janata Party could try to trap them. She also asked them to lead “clean” lives.

Her directives are being seen as an attempt to rebuild the image of the TMC government following recent setbacks and a reshuffle.

The chief minister also stated that her department would fix separate tasks for the ministers of state, who till now had “very little responsibilities”.

The ruling TMC has already begun the process of revamping the organisation after introducing eight new faces in Mamata’s government.

Changes have been made at the block level in various districts of West Bengal, with efforts led by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, say insiders.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, however, said, “No matter how much they try, the people have understood what they are.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here