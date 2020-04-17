Don’t Use Substandard Protective Gear, Warns UP DGME as Medical Colleges Receive Faulty PPE Kits

Lucknow: The Director-General Medical Education of Uttar Pradesh, Dr KK Gupta, has written to various medical colleges asking them to not use substandard and faulty Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplied to the doctors across the state. The letter has raised serious questions over the efficacy of UP Medical Supply Corporation, which has supplied the PPEs to various medical colleges and institutes in the state.

In a letter dated April 13 and addressed to the heads of medical colleges and institutes, Gupta said that the Principals of GIMC, Noida and LLRM, Meerut have informed that their institutes have received substandard PPE kits supplied from the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd.

Dr Gupta further asked institutes to immediately return the faulty and substandard kits and replace them with new ones and inform the DGME office.

The medical institutes where COVID-19 facilities have been set up are KGMU (Lucknow), SGPGI (Lucknow), Lohia Institute Lucknow along with Medical Colleges in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, Banda, Jalaun, Kannauj, Bahraich, Azamgarh, Firozabad, Ayodhya and Basti. There are around 45 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh where COVID-19 facilities have been established.

Sources in the Health Department revealed that the PPE kits that were being supplied by the UP Medical Supply Corporation are not as per the length mentioned in the guidelines of the Government of India. The length of PPE kits that were supplied were in the range of 3.45 ft to 4.45 ft, which is less than the average length of a person in the country. Besides, the strings of the PPE kits broke in many cases leaving the doctors exposed to the danger. The same kits are being used at various government hospitals, revealed a source.

Meanwhile, as per the latest data from the Health Department, 21,384 people have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 805 have been found positive for the disease and 20,374 have tested negative. The test reports of 205 people are still awaited.

The state has also recorded 13 deaths, including one each from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Bulandshehar, Kanpur and Lucknow. Two deaths have been reported from Moradabad and five from Agra. A total of 82 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube