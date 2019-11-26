Don't Venture Inside Encounter Zones: Police Asks People in Kashmir
This advisory was issued a day after an encounter at Pachaar Rajpora area in Pulwama district on Monday in which 2 terrorists were killed by the security forces.
A security force personnel keeps guard alongside a road during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an advisory asking people in the valley not to venture inside encounter zones due to the danger posed by stray explosive materials.
This advisory was issued a day after an encounter at Pachaar Rajpora area in Pulwama district on Monday in which 2 terrorists were killed by the security forces. Citizens are requested not to venture inside encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials, a police spokesperson said.
Bodies of the killed terrorists were retrieved from the site of encounter, the spokesperson said, adding that the identity and affiliation of the militants is being ascertained.
People are requested to cooperate with police until the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, the spokesperson said.
