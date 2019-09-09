Take the pledge to vote

'Don't Want Anyone to be Arrested': In Jail, Chidambaram Defends Officers 'Involved' in INX Media Case

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi
New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is at present lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case, on Monday said he did not want any officials involved in the case to be arrested as they had done no wrong.

Tweeting on behalf of the Congress leader, his family said: “People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer.”

He followed it up with another tweet: “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested.”

Chidambaram, who was also the home minister during UPA 2, was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case. He is housed in Jail number 7 — reserved mainly for economic offenders — that also housed his son Karti.

Before he was taken away, Chidambaram — who has accused the government of carrying out a witch-hunt and termed his arrest political vendetta — mocked the Centre over the economic slowdown.

Soon after he had stepped out of the court, Chidambaram was surrounded by reporters who asked him about the CBI custody. The senior Congress leader had replied, "Five percent. Do you know what is five per cent?"

He was referring to the latest GDP figures. Chidambaram had also raised his hand to show five fingers as the CBI took him away.

The country's economic growth has slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5% in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment.

