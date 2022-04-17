'Don't Want Riots, Religion Isn't Bigger Than Law': Raj Thackeray's Fresh Salvo Amid Loudspeaker Row

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday reiterated his demand for ban on loudspeakers for ‘Azaan’ and said that he doesn’t want any riots in Maharashtra. The MNS chief clarified that his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques has not stemmed from his opposition to ‘Azaan’ by the Muslims and added that religion is not bigger than law.

“We don’t want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we’ll also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn’t bigger than the law. After May 3, I’ll see what to do,” Thackeray said during a press conference on Sunday, according to ANI.

“I think that such things should be answered in a similar manner, otherwise, those people will not understand," he surther said while referring to the controversy.

The MNS chief had recently gave the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra an ‘ultimatum’ to remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, warning that his party would play the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at higher volumes outside mosques if the demand was not met.

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took swipe at Raj Thackeray and said that his statements will come till the elections. She added that the state government will solve the issue while some people are trying to flare up situations by picking religious topic.

“This statement will come till elections happen… State government will solve this matter and people understand this (issue). There are several other issues, problems of inflation, but some people have taken ‘supari’ and are trying to flare up situations by taking religious topic," the former Mayor said.

The MNS chief’s statements also met with strong opposition from the ruling alliance with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut referring the MNS chief as a “new Hindu Owaisi" and his party a “new Hindutva MIM".

Alleging the BJP’s hand behind the demands for removing loudspeakers from mosques and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, Raut claimed that Intelligence inputs suggest that a conspiracy is on to create communal tension in Maharashtra and recommend President’s rule dismissing the MVA government.

“This is the reason the BJP is getting this work done by a ‘nav-Hindutva AIMIM’ and ‘nav-Hindu Owaisi’. They have plans to distribute loudspeakers and recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. They have given a contract for this work. They will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, then the real Owaisi (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi) will come into the picture and everything will culminate into riots,” Raut said.

“Later, they will send a report to the Centre through Raj Bhavan and try to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra. We have intelligence and vigilance inputs of such plan and the Home Ministry is looking into it," Raut added.

