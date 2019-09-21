Babul Supriyo Vows Not to FIR in Jadavpur University Heckling Incident. Supporters Laud His Reason
Babul Supriyo had not filed an FIR against anyone, and asserted that he would not let anyone do that either, so as to protect the cancer-afflicted mother.
File photo of Union Minister Babul Supriyo.
Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled by students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, assured that he would not take action against a student from the protest so as to not distress his mother, who is suffering from cancer.
Supriyo was seen being manhandled in a video from the protest in which a particular student pulls him by his hair. He had earlier called the protesting students “cowards” and “hooligans”, adding that they should be “mentally rehabilitated”.
However, in a tweet on Saturday, the Union Minister of State for Environment seemed to be addressing the mother of the student in question and said, “Don’t worry, I won’t do any harm to your son.”
He further said that he wanted the student to learn from his mistake. He had not filed an FIR against anyone, and asserted that he would not let anyone do that either. “Don’t worry. Recover soon, Aunt!” he said further, sending the woman his greetings.
চিন্তা করবেন না মাসিমা - আমি কোনো ক্ষতি করবো না আপনার ছেলের !! ওর ভুল থেকে ও শিক্ষ্য নিক এটাই চাই ! আমি নিজে কারো বিরুদ্ধে কোনো FIR তো করিইনি - কারোকে করতেও দিইনি - আপনি দুশ্চিন্তা করবেন না - তাড়াতাড়ি সেরে উঠুন মাসিমা ! আমার প্রণাম নেবেন 🙏 pic.twitter.com/61CJFx0xQn— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 21, 2019
Several followers lauded the minister's decision in comments to his tweet. One said, "Salute you sir. You have won millions of hearts", while another commended his humanity and honesty saying, "Thanks you @SuPriyoBabul Sri best humanity & honest person." Several others also showered him with love and support.
On Friday, Supriyo had tweeted that he would not treat the protesting students in the manner that they had treated him, but instead suggested rehabilitating them.
Zeroing in on the picture of the student manhandling him, the minister in another tweet wondered what action would the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government take against the student for assaulting him without any provocation.
Left-affiliated students present at the protest told News18 that the demonstration had agitated Supriyo who allegedly made sexist remarks in Bengali against female students who had gathered there.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who reached the varsity to meet the higher authorities and to rescue Supriyo, also faced resistance from students who refused to allow the minister to leave the campus.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netizens Troll Sonakshi Sinha After She Fails to Answer Simple Ramayan Question on KBC 11
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Everything You Need to Know About the Area 51 Raid Happening Today
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers