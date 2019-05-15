English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don't You Need Sex Every Day': Air India Probes Sexual Harassment Charges Against Senior Captain
A woman pilot has accused the captain of asking her several inappropriate questions, including about her 'sex life'.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Air India has set up an inquiry against one of its senior captains on charges of sexual harassment. A woman pilot has accused the captain of asking her several inappropriate questions, including about her "sex life".
In her complaint, the woman stated, "The instructor reportedly suggested the two to have dinner at a city restaurant in Hyderabad on May 5 after the training session was over. I agreed as I had done a few flights with him and he seemed decent. We went to a restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started."
"He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life. He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex every day... At some point, I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab," read the complaint.
A spokesperson of the airlines said that following the pilot's complaint, an inquiry has been set up against the captain.
