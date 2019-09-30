Doon Property Claimed by Sara Ali Khan's Mom Amrita Singh 'Sold' to University, Dealer Booked

Dehradun: A Dehradun-based property dealer was booked on Monday for duping a private university of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of selling a four-acre ancestral property that belongs to veteran actor Amrita Singh's family.

The city police registered a case against one Dinesh Juyal after a representative of a private university filed a complaint with the SIT. Subhash Gupta, representing the varsity, said that they had paid around Rs 6 crore to the property dealer who had inked an agreement on behalf of Sara Ali Khan's aunt Tahira Bimbet to sell the asset to the university.

Gupta said that he approached the SIT after days passed and nothing happened. The aforesaid property is close to the university campus.

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that the document given by the dealer to the second party (university) was forged. The case has been handed over to local police to further investigate it," Deputy Inspector General Ajay Rautela told News18.

The property row came to light in January after Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan along with her mother Amrita Singh reached local police station and reportedly claimed stake to the property as natural heir.

The disputed property is spread over a four-acre area in Clement Town where Singh's maternal uncle, Madhusudan Bimbet, was living before he died after a brief illness. Other family members of the Madhusudan family have also staked claim on the Rs 50-crore property.

A source close to the family said in his will Madhusudan authorised his sister Tahira to operate his bank account. "However, there are no differences between Tahira and Amrita, and they are one party," he added.

