Door-to-door Survey in Containment Zones to be Completed by July 6 in Delhi

The Centre on Monday said a door-to-door survey will completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the national capital.

A Delhi government official said the authorities have so far screened 3.68 lakh people in containment zones, claiming that the exercise is near completion.

Last week, the government had launched a mammoth exercise to screen the national capital's population for coronavirus and fixed the deadline to complete the task by July 6.

The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in the city's containment zones was June 30.

"A door-to-door survey will be done first in containment zones on a priority basis by July 6 (date extended as numbers of containment zones has increased to 435)," an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"This will be followed by a door-to door-survey in entire Delhi," the official said.

Under the new rules, the authorities have to delineate the containment zones at a micro level, instead of big ones.

Hundreds of teams have been formed to carry out the survey. The teams are armed with a mobile application — SS Corona — which will send real-time details to a dedicated web portal set up by the government.

Apart from basic details like name, age, address and contact number, the teams are feeding the mobile application with information such as every individual's travel history, whether or not they use the Centre's Aarogya Setu app and if they have symptoms of influenza.