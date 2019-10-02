Doordarshan Official in Chennai Suspended Over Coverage of PM Modi's Event, Say Sources

Chennai: An Assistant Director of national broadcaster Doordarshan here has been suspended following "disciplinary proceedings" against her.

The official order by Prasar Bharati dated October 1 in this connection did not specify any reason but only said R Vasumathi, Assistant Director (Programme), Doordarshan Kendra, Chennai, has been placed under suspension under relevant rules with "immediate effect".

Sources in the know said the issue pertains to Doordarshan's coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Monday.

Modi had addressed the India Singapore Hackathon 2019 and the 56th Concvocation of IIT, Madras. He had also given away prizes to the winners of the Hackathon.

Modi had earlier addressed BJP workers at a party organised felicitation for him at the airport on his arrival here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.