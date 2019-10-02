Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Doordarshan Official in Chennai Suspended Over Coverage of PM Modi's Event, Say Sources

Modi had addressed the India Singapore Hackathon 2019 and the 56th Concvocation of IIT, Madras. He had also given away prizes to the winners of the Hackathon.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.
PM Narendra Modi in Chennai.

Chennai: An Assistant Director of national broadcaster Doordarshan here has been suspended following "disciplinary proceedings" against her.

The official order by Prasar Bharati dated October 1 in this connection did not specify any reason but only said R Vasumathi, Assistant Director (Programme), Doordarshan Kendra, Chennai, has been placed under suspension under relevant rules with "immediate effect".

Sources in the know said the issue pertains to Doordarshan's coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Monday.

Modi had addressed the India Singapore Hackathon 2019 and the 56th Concvocation of IIT, Madras. He had also given away prizes to the winners of the Hackathon.

Modi had earlier addressed BJP workers at a party organised felicitation for him at the airport on his arrival here.

