Doors of Banks Have Been Opened for Farmers, Says PM Modi in Haryana

Unveiling a 64-feet-tall statue of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the steps taken by the NDA government for the welfare of farmers.Hailing the role of the peasant leader, the Prime Minister said he was surprised that the influence of Chhotu Ram was kept confined to the region. “This deprived several generations of learning from his life,” he said.Chhotu Ram had played a key role in empowering farmers in the pre-Independence era and getting pro-farmers laws enacted. He had also fought for farmers' rights during the British Rule.Modi used the event to highlight his government's initiatives for the welfare of farmers and traders, saying, “The doors of banks have been opened for farmers and small entrepreneurs so that they do not have to depend on money lenders.”The Prime Minister said his government had been constantly working to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their crops. Insurance cover for crops, modern seeds, sufficient quantity of urea and good system of irrigation, were among the other initiatives taken by the government, Modi said.He added that in Haryana, about 66.50 lakh Jan Dhan accounts had been opened.After unveiling the statue, Modi visited a museum built in the memory of Chhotu Ram, which houses items related to him. Union minister Birender Singh, the maternal grandson of Chhotu Ram, and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the unveiling ceremony. Congress MP Deepender Hooda, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala were also present.Padma Bhushan recipient Ram Vanji Sutar has sculpted the 64-ft tall statue and as many as 5,500 farmers of the state donated from half kg to 2 kg iron for its construction.