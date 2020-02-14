Take the pledge to vote

DoT Withdraws Order That Effectively Stayed SC Order on Telcos After Contempt Warning

The Supreme Court bench expressed anguish over the order passed by DoT's desk officer, staying the effect of its verdict in adjusted gross revenue matter.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The telecom department has withdrawn its order that asked for no coercive action against defaulting telcos after the Supreme Court on Friday took a strong view of non-compliance of its order on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies.

Sources said that the DoT withdrew its order earlier today.

The department's move came after the Supreme Court directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

Taking strong note of the non-compliance of its order, a bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah expressed anguish over the order passed by DoT's desk officer, staying the effect of its verdict in AGR matter.

