Double Decker Bus From Bihar To Delhi Hits A Pole, Driver Killed

The driver of a double decker bus was killed and several others injured after the bus heading to Delhi from Bihar’s Hajipur hit a pole on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near the Karhal police station area in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident is said to have happened as the driver dozed off. All the injured have been admitted to Saifai Medical University.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the local administration to provide all necessary assistance to the injured passengers.

Dr. Ramakant Yadav, Vice-Chancellor of Saifai Medical University, stated that 37 injured people were admitted to the hospital. Almost all injured passengers are now out of danger with 32 of them in a stable condition.

The bus carrying more than 100 passengers was coming from Hajipur, Bihar. On the Agra-Lucknow Expressway the bus collided with a poll near the Nagla Dhara village around 5.30am on Thursday. The bus driver died on the spot.

In the accident, Awadhesh Kumar, Jugal Kishore, Rinku, Abhishek Kumar, Lal Singh, Anju, Ranjit Kumar, and Sanjit Kumar are residents of Muzaffarpur Bihar, Sunita, Vishram Singh, Rinki, Santlal, Golu, Ranjana, Rekha, Arjun, Kaushalya, Satyendra, Paswan Pramila Muskan Ravinder Mukesh Kumar and Dinesh Rai Jagdev Pandit residents of Vaishali Garh Bihar and Raju, Ramdayal, Dharmendra Vinod, Vinod Kumar, Shivmangal Singh, Anoop Kumar, Sonu, Alok Kumar, Khushi Lal, Vipin Kumari and Ravindra Singh—all residents of Hajipur were injured.

