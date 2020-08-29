Double Murder Rocks Lucknow, Wife and Son of Senior Railway Official Shot Dead in High-security Zone

Two murders rocked the state capital Lucknow on Saturday after the wife and son of a senior official with the Indian Railways were shot dead by unknown miscreants. The house where the murders took place is located in Gautampalli area, a high-security zone. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence is located a few kilometres away.

"The deceased have been identified as Malini Bajpai, 45, wife of a senior railway official, and son Sharad, 20," said a police official.

The murders took place when the state is under a lockdown, with UP having imposed weekend restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.

The railway official, identified as RD Vajpayee, is currently posted in Delhi.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey and Director General of Police HC Awasthi rushed to the spot soon after the murders. A dog squad was also deployed to the crime scene.

"Prima facie, it does not seem to be a case of loot and investigations are going on. It seems the son was around 20-22 years old. The daughter has been admitted to the trauma centre. She is not injured. There are servants in the house. The incident took place in the morning," said Pandey, adding that the bodies were found in a bedroom.

Meanwhile, sources said the daughter of the Railways official was also present in the house and she had informed the servant about the murders. The servant had then alerted the police.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the murders, Adityanath has sought a report and directed officials to take stern action against the accused.

Attacking the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in UP, Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, "The incident took place in the VIP area, which is considered the safest zone in Lucknow. Even with the CM's House nearby and all roads equipped with CCTV, such incidents are happening. The crime graph is soaring in the state since this government came to power."

"The area where the chief minister lives is considered a VVIP zone and even when a strict lockdown is in place criminals have the courage to shoot the wife and son of a senior railway official," said Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan. "This says it all about the current law and order situation in the state. People of the state are living in fear and criminals are having a free run."

(With inputs from PTI)