'Double Standards...': India Calls Out China Move to Block Listing of JeM Deputy Abdul Rauf Azhar as Global Terrorist

India on Friday said it noted with regret the technical hold by China on its joint bid with the United States to list Jaish-e-Mohammad deputy chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a UNSC-designated terrorist. There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in what was a veiled dig at the international community and China’s “double speak” on terrorism.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, who is also known as Rauf Asghar and Abdul Rauf Asghar, is accused of carrying out several terror attacks on India. He is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

“This is an issue our permanent representative made a statement on; flagged the concern categorically. We note with regret that a technical hold has been placed on the listing proposal for Abdul Rauf Asghar,” said ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India further said the practice of placing holds and blocks without a justification must end. It also called out the international community’s inability to speak unitedly on the “collective battle against terrorism”.

Bagchi said, “It is unfortunate that the international community has been unable to speak in one common voice on our collective battle against terrorism. There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists. The practice of placing holds and blocks without giving any justification must end.”

The MEA said Abdul Rauf Azhar was actively involved in terrorist attacks on India: hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC814 in 1998, attacks on the Indian parliament in 2001 and on the Indian Army camp in Kathua in 2014, as well as the Pathankot IAF base attack 2016. He is also named in the chargesheet of the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 42 CRPF personnel died along with his brother Masood Azhar.

The MEA criticised the sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council, saying its “double standards and politicisation” have brought down its credibility.

“It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. Double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered credibility of the sanctions committee at an all-time low,” Bagchi added.

Talking about how India viewed China now, the MEA spokesperson said in the context of the two countries, India had consistently maintained the necessity of mutual respect, sensitivity and interest, as the basis of development of ties. Bagchi said India’s relevant policies were well-known and consistent, and did require reiteration.

This was the second time in the last few months that China has blocked India’s bid to designate such terrorists as global. India and the US wanted Abdul Rauf Azhar to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze, which required the nod of all 15 members of a UNSC sanctions committee.

Reacting to the block, India said China’s move was expected. It also brought in Pakistan’s intent behind the move. The JeM deputy also handles the operations in Kashmir.

China, however, said, “We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the Committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here